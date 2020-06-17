ECSO investigating stabbing at Regency Inn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning stabbing at Regency Inn off Pensacola Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office says two groups of witnesses have shared conflicting stories about what happened.

ECSO says they were headed to the hotel to serve a trespass warning on the stabbing victim. When they got there, witnesses said the man had left the hotel and walked to the hospital.

One group of witnesses said the man was stabbed by a female employee unprovoked, according to ECSO. Another group of witnesses said the man was stabbed by the employee after attacking her.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when morning information is available.

LATEST STORIES: