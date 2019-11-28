ECSO investigating shooting on N. Loop and Blue Angel Pkwy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriffs Office is looking into a shooting on N. Loop Road and Blue Angel Parkway Wednesday night after a man shot in the groin showed up in a Baldwin County medical center.

A spokesperson with ECSO says the victim was reportedly shot around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim first said it was his girlfirend who ca u ght him cheating, and then chan g ed his story to say is was a co-worker.

The injury is non-life threatening. At this time, the ECSO says they can’t move forward with an investigation until the victim cooperates. No suspect is in custody