ECSO investigating shooting on N. Loop and Blue Angel Pkwy

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriffs Office is looking into a shooting on N. Loop Road and Blue Angel Parkway Wednesday night after a man shot in the groin showed up in a Baldwin County medical center.

A spokesperson with ECSO says the victim was reportedly shot around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim first said it was his girlfirend who caught him cheating, and then changed his story to say is was a co-worker.

The injury is non-life threatening. At this time, the ECSO says they can’t move forward with an investigation until the victim cooperates. No suspect is in custody

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories