ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting on Marie Avenue Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of Marie Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says a man was found by his roommate shot multiple times.

This is a developing story.

