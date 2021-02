PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

ECSO was called to the area of Jackson St. and U Street in reference to shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they never found a victim. A short time later, a gunshot victim showed up to a hospital matching the description of the victim seen on V and W Streets earlier.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.