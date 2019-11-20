ECSO identifies 15-year-old killed in shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 15-year-old shot and killed overnight Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Paul Malishan was found shot inside a car on Garfield and Edison Drives at about 1 a.m.

The sheriff’s office announced during a press conference Wednesday Malishan was one of three people in the car that was reported stolen during this incident. The sheriff’s office says the three were looking for another car to burglarize. While attempting to burglarize a car, deputies say the owner walked outside of his home and attempted to stop the trio. Deputies say he then chased them down the street, eventually firing shots from his vehicle, hitting Malishan through the rear window.

Frank Webster Jr., the man the sheriff’s office says fired his gun at Malishan, is a person of interest in the case and is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm, ammo by a convicted felon.

Frank Webster Jr

The sheriff’s office says Malishan was wanted on a grand theft auto warrant. Another person who deputies say was in the stolen car, Christopher Evans, was arrested Tuesday on two grand theft auto warrants.

Malishan was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.