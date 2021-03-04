ECSO: Homeowner shoots intruder during home invasion

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County homeowner fights back after intruders try to break into his home–shooting one of the two suspects.

It happened around 4 AM and according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner shot one of the 2 suspects.

After fleeing the scene, the suspects later crashed their vehicle nearby and were taken to the hospital.

Only one is being treated for a gunshot wound. It is unclear on the condition of the other.

Investigators have not revealed any names or charges at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and ECSO will be holding a press conference at 3pm with further information.