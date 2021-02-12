ECSO: Homeowner holds burglary suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrive

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeowner held two men at gunpoint after catching them burglarizing his property, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 4200 block of Molino Road on Thursday for a burglary in progress. When they arrived at the scene, they found the homeowner holding two suspects at gunpoint. The homeowner told deputies when he arrived home that evening, he saw a strange vehicle parked down the road and found Jonathan Franklin and Steven Liechty walking around on his property.

A search of the suspects’ car revealed two guns and stolen items that were taken from vehicles in previous car burglaries in the same area. Deputies say Franklin also possessed a bag of methamphetamine that he tried to ditch in the back of a patrol car but was caught.

Franklin was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband onto a correction facility, and tampering with evidence. Liechty was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“If these two would have been working or doing something productive, a law-abiding citizen would not have had to risk his own safety to put a stop to their actions. We are glad no one was hurt by their criminal endeavor. Don’t steal other people’s property,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

Arrested: Jonathan David Franklin, DOB: 05/09/93 and Steven Cody Liechty, DOB: 12/01/89