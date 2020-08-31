ECSO holds online poll to name new K-9

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held an online poll to name the unit’s new K-9.
There were three names listed in the poll: Izzy, Stella and Sadie. The name Sadie was the top dog, taking 44.1 percent of the vote.
The poll was posted Monday and is now closed.
LATEST STORIES
- Threatening ‘Return back to your country’ letter under investigation in Texas
- WATCH: Alabama football team marching for social change on campus this afternoon
- Racist graffiti spray-painted on Baldwin County roadway, signs
- ‘Antifa hunter’ gets 3 years for online racist threats
- CNN: Jones’ Senate seat most likely to be flipped