ECSO holds online poll to name new K-9

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held an online poll to name the unit’s new K-9.

There were three names listed in the poll: Izzy, Stella and Sadie. The name Sadie was the top dog, taking 44.1 percent of the vote.

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialECSO/app/126231547426086/?app_data=%7B%7D

The poll was posted Monday and is now closed.

