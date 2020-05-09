ECSO: Gun owner accidentally shoots two-year-old while cleaning firearm in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to ECSO, a two-year-old was accidentally shot while a gun owner was attempting to clean their firearm Friday evening in between the hours of 7 to 7:30 p.m.

ECSO says the child was shot in the hip area and will be okay. This incident happened on Binnacle Drive.

As for the gun owner, ECSO says there are no charges pending against them.

LATEST STORIES: