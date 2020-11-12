ECSO: ‘Endangered’ 17-year-old missing in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 17-year-old, described as “endangered,” is missing say Escambia County deputies.

Julian Matthew Ray was last seen on November 11th on Davis Highway wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

He could possibly be in need of medical attention. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

