ECSO: ‘Endangered’ 17-year-old missing in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 17-year-old, described as “endangered,” is missing say Escambia County deputies.
Julian Matthew Ray was last seen on November 11th on Davis Highway wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
He could possibly be in need of medical attention. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama man charged with 60 counts of child pornography crimes
- $10 a day? Bank proposes taxing people who work from home to help the economy
- Wave Transit: No bus service on Thanksgiving; fixed route and mobility service, fare collection to resume Nov. 30
- The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
- Bond reduced for woman charged in 2019 double homicide in Mobile, police believe she didn’t pull the trigger