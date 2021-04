PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said an eight-time convicted Florida man was arrested after 100 grams of Fentanyl and a loaded AK-47 was found during a traffic stop.

ECSO says Damion Tobias Bryant was pulled over near Yonge Street and “T” Street. ESO K9 arrived on the scene and searched the white Ford F150. ECSO says 1.3 grams of MDMA, 31 grams of Heroin, one gram of Marijuana, 98.5 grams of Fentanyl, glass smoking pipes, and a loaded AK-47 were found inside the truck.