ECSO: Deputy, K9 search leads to drug arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man in Escambia County was arrested Tuesday after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a K9 officer found him to be in possession of MDMA and crack cocaine.

At around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the ECSO High Intensity Patrol Unit performed a traffic stop near the Regency Hotel on Highway 29.

Deputies say 27-year-old Antony Thomas was behind the wheel.

ECSO deputies and K9 Maddox were called to the scene. Deputies say K9 Maddox alerted to 46.8 grams of MDMA and 2.7 grams of crack cocaine located inside the car.

A gun was also located inside the car, according to the ECSO.

Thomas was arrested and charged with a weapons offense, resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and trafficking phenethylamines. He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $131,000 bond.