ECSO deputy charged with sexual battery of children, could be more victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is in jail accused of sexual battery on a child and an arrest affidavit reveals the details of the allegations.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jerome Zaid, 33, Friday afternoon.

FDLE agents believe Zaid victimized at least two victims under the age of six who he had frequent contact with.

He is charged with one count of sexual battery on a victim under 12 which is a capital felony. He’s also charged with two counts of battery of a child causing contact with body fluids which is a 3rd degree felony.

The alleged sexual battery happened between October 2017 through July 2019.

The victim told an official at the Gulf Coast Kid’s House that he forced her to perform oral sex. She said the abuse happened in a bathroom where he’d urinate in her mouth except one time it happened in her bedroom closet.

The victim says the last time this happened was when she was five years old.

Zaid’s mugshot has not been released because according to Florida law, it is exempt from public record.

FDLE agents believe there could be more victims. Zaid is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says they are in the process of terminating Zaid.