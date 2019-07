ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy is behind bars Friday evening and charged with battery of a child under 18 and sexual assault of a child under 12.

Jerome Zaid, 33 was booked into the Escambia County Jail at 5:42 p.m.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they have been made aware of the allegations and are in the process of terminating Zaid.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.