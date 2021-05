ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a vehicle burglary suspect.

On May 25, a vehicle was burglarized on the 200-block of Cherokee Trail. The victim’s credit card was used at multiple retail locations on Mobile Highway and West Jackson Street. The suspect was seen riding a blue Schwinn bicycle.

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.