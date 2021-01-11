ECSO: Deputies searching for missing woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult warning for Laura Ann Gore, 38.

Gore was last seen on Sunday, January 3, 2021 in the 4300 block of Wycliff Drive. Gore is 5’2″, 175 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Gore may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on Gore’s whereabouts call ECSO at 850-436-9620

