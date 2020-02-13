ECSO: Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s office is asking for public’s help in finding a missing teenager/runaway in Pensacola.

14-year-old Christavian Xzayvia Sheard was last seen Monday, February 10 on Dogwood Drive. He was wearing a white shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans.

If you have information about he whereabouts or see him, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

