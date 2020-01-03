ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they say robbed a liquor store Thursday evening.
The robbery happened around 9 p.m. at the Publix liquor store on 9 Mile Road and University Parkway. The sheriff’s office says a black man wearing a red hoodie entered the store demanding money from the cashier. Deputies say the man never showed a gun, but mentioned having one. The cashier handed the man money and he left.
Deputies are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information, please call ECSO at (850) 436-9620.
LATEST STORIES:
- ECSO deputies search for Publix liquor store robbery suspect
- Police searching for escaped ICE detainee
- Mobile Police: 6 arrested, 106 citations issued New Year’s Eve
- Quest for Gold: Rhythmic Gymnast Evita Griskenas: ‘At 6, I wanted to win the Olympics’
- Coast Guard rescues man aboard sailboat in distress due to weather near Destin