ECSO deputies search for Publix liquor store robbery suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they say robbed a liquor store Thursday evening.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. at the Publix liquor store on 9 Mile Road and University Parkway. The sheriff’s office says a black man wearing a red hoodie entered the store demanding money from the cashier. Deputies say the man never showed a gun, but mentioned having one. The cashier handed the man money and he left.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information, please call ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

