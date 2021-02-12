ECSO deputies looking for missing teen

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old Hayden Barnes-Anthony.

The sheriff’s office says Hayden was last seen walking in the 8500-block of Ashland Ave on 2/12/2021. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, a red neck wrap/face mask and sneakers. Hayden is 5’8”, 150 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.