ECSO deputies looking for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

In a Facebook post, the ECSO says Selene Roberts is endangered and was last seen Tuesday in the 1400-block of Creighton Road, wearing a black sweater and jeans.

Roberts is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information or see her, you’re urged to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories