ECSO deputies looking for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
In a Facebook post, the ECSO says Selene Roberts is endangered and was last seen Tuesday in the 1400-block of Creighton Road, wearing a black sweater and jeans.
Roberts is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information or see her, you’re urged to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
