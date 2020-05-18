ECSO: Deputies looking for missing 36-year-old

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 36-year-old Tasha Fowler.
The post says Fowler was last seen on 05/18/20, around 1:30 p.m. on Haley Lane. She was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620.
