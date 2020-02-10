ECSO: Deputies looking for missing 12-year-old

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriffs Office is looking for a 12-year-old girl reported missing Monday morning.

Shaniyah Nicole Berrian was last seen around 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 10, on the 4300 block of W. Fairfield Dr.

If you have any information about her location, call ECSO at 850-436-9620.

