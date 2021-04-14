ECSO: Deputies investigating ‘drug-related’ shooting on Maxwell Street

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Fla., deputies are investigating a drug-related shooting that happened just after midnight on April 14 on Maxwell Street.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1200 block of Maxwell Street in reference to a shooting and found several shell casings on the ground and damage to the building. Deputies were not able to locate a gunshot victim. Witnesses described seeing a Black man exit a blue Nissan Altima and firing a gun towards the home. A short time later, a gunshot victim was dropped off at a local hospital in a blue Nissan Altima. The Altima was later found abandoned in the area of West DeSoto Street and North H Street area.

At this time, deputies believe the shooting is drug-related. If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

