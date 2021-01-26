ECSO: Couple nabbed with child neglect after home found covered in feces, dirty diapers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies arrested a Pensacola couple Monday for alleged child neglect after they found their home covered with feces, dirty diapers and bugs.

Donald Alvia Cox, 45, and Catherin Michelle Cox, 42, were both charged with four counts of child neglect, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The report says the Florida Department of Children and Families were tipped off about the alleged neglect by one of the Cox children’s schools.

A teacher observed bugs crawling out of the child’s backpack, the report states.

The responding deputy wrote in the report she immediately smelled the odor of feces as soon as she entered the Cox’s home, “along with other unpleasant smells.”

“I observed feces on the floor of the living room, along with most other rooms of the home,” Deputy Marina Cody wrote.

Feces was spotted in bedrooms and on top of dirty clothes spread on the floor, according to Cody. A bathroom was also covered in dirty diapers.

Bugs were also spotted crawling on countertops and throughout the home.

The report says couple did not seem to have an issue with the living conditions provided for their children.

Donald and Catherin Cox were taken into custody and booked on $10,000 bonds.

The remain in the Escambia County jail.