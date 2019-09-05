ECSO: Brewton man makes threats to kill 75-year-old man, burn down his camper

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Brewton, Alabama man is in the Escambia County, Florida, jail Thursday after deputies say he threatened to kill a 75-year-old man and burn down his camper.

Clay Frederick Kast, 64, is accused in an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report of coming to the home the 75-year-old man without permission. Kast is the ex-boyfriend of the man’s daughter.

The man told Kast to leave his property several times on Wednesday, which made Kast irate, the report said. Kast then reportedly pushed the man to the ground and threatened him, telling him he’d kill him and his daughter. He also threatened to burn down the man’s camper, according to the report.

Kast is also accused in the report of pulling a knife on the man’s nephew, telling him, “I will kill you.”

Kast was later pulled over by deputies in Century. He was transported to the Escambia County jail.

Kast is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and simple assault. His bond is set at $20,000.