ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A bomb threat called into Pine Forest High School Tuesday morning was unfounded, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the school around 9 a.m. to investigate the threat. The school was placed on lockdown.

Investigators say there was no evidence to substantiate the claim of a bomb on campus.

Deputies have given the all-clear and the school has resumed normal operations.