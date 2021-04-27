ECSO: Assisted living facility resident arrested after deadly incident

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in custody and a death investigation is underway after a fight at an assisted living facility on Monday.

Stanley Lively, 53, was charged with aggravated battery, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says.

According to the report, Lively became agitated during an argument with two fellow residents at Asbury Place and began hitting them past 9 p.m. Monday.

One of the residents survived with cuts to his face and received stitches, while the other died.

A death investigation is underway to determine whether Lively will face homicide charges.

Deputies say Lively was found covered in fecal matter and blood. He was described in the report as “unresponsive and manic.”

Lively is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.