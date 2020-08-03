ECSO asking public’s help to identify three suspects in home invasion

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is asking the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a home invasion.

The invasion happened on July 25, 2020 on the 6200-block of West Fairfield Road.

No one was injured, but the suspects are heavily armed. ECSO stated this invasion appeared to be drug related.

If you have any information about the suspects or their identities call ECSO at 850-436-9620

