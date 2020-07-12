ECSO asking help finding missing teenager

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking help in locating thirteen-year-old Piper Elizabeth Morris. Morris was last seen Saturday, July 11.
ECSO says Morris may possibly be in Santa Rosa County.
Morris has black hair, blue eyes, and is 5’1″.
If you have any knowledge of where Morris may be please contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
