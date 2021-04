ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information that will help in locating 13-year-old Tamarcus Lavontaya Brown.

Brown was last seen on 3/31/21 at 3 p.m. on the 340-block of Crum Avenue. He was wearing red and black basketball shorts, a black and grey hoodie and red Ecko Unlimited flip flops. He is 5’6” and 140 lbs.

If you have any information or see him, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.