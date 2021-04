ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Allahna Katurah Johnson.

Allahna was last seen on Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. on the 100-block of Redwood Circle wearing a blue floral print dress and carrying a black suitcase. She left in a vehicle with three unknown males and an unknown female. She is 5’6”, 130 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information or see her, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.