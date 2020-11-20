ECSO arrests man found slumped over steering wheel with two kids inside car

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — A man was arrested after officials say he was found slumped over the steering wheel of his car at a Circle K gas pump with two children in the car with him.

Brian Holtman, 36, is charged with two counts of child neglect.

Deputies say they found a straw cut into a smaller piece with a white powder residue inside the straw. They say they found “miscellaneous narcotics” in Holtman’s front shirt pocket, according to the arrest report.

The assistant manager at the Circle K said she noticed a black Acura was in front of gas pump #5 for quite some time and they got closer to find Holtman slumped over the steering wheel going in and out of consciousness. She said one child began to cry so she opened the back door and held the child in her arms. She noticed a child’s jeans and diaper were completely soaked in urine.

“Since the original call for service was for medical attention, Holtman will not be criminally charged with the miscellaneous narcotics,” the arrest report states.

Holtman is in the Escambia County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

