ECSO arrests man for May homicide on Jackson St. in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Five months after a man was shot and killed in Pensacola, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Kerrick Teamer Jr. with homicide. He is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joe Bryant on May 28 at Jackson and Green streets in Pensacola.

WKRG News 5 talked to the victim’s mother, Debra Jackson, back in June. She said Bryant was a father of seven. She’s been hoping and praying for an arrest in this case.

Teamer is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.