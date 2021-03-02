ECSO arrests Century man accused of drive-by shootings, other felonies

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of several violent crimes over the past six weeks has been arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Christopher Torrey, 28, is now facing a long list of charges including firing a weapon in a residential area, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, child abuse, criminal mischief and drug possession.

On January 18, Torrey is accused of punching his girlfriend in the head after an argument about him cheating on her. He then allegedly grabbed a child and slammed her head against a bathroom mirror causing the mirror to shatter. He’s also accused of causing damage to the home.

On February 28, a man said he was parked on the side of the road speaking to an unidentified woman when Torrey was seen walking down the road shooting a gun in the air. He says Torrey fired one shot into his vehicle.

On this same day, a man said Torrey fired shots over his house and pointed the gun at someone. Deputies found several shell casings near the house.

On March 1, someone said Torrey drove by his Jefferson Avenue home twice and he felt in danger given his past. Deputies arrived and stopped Torrey and gave loud commands for him to stop the car and show his hands. He got out of the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs. Investigators found a black semi-auto Smith & Wesson 45 caliber pistol in his pocket with a live round in the chamber. They also found a black semi-auto Smith & Wesson 380 caliber pistol with four rounds ready to fire, according to the arrest report.

Torrey is in the jail without bond.