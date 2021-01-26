ECSO arrests 4 teens in shooting that left one dead, one injured

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Friday night.

Calvin Williams Jr., 17, is charged with homicide. Javarius Henderson, 14, is charged with capital murder. Cedric Young, 17, is charged with capital murder, attempted homicide, escape and resisting without violence. Jesse Snowden, 15, is charged with capital murder and attempted homicide.

The ECSO responded to Massachusetts Avenue Friday night in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, deputies found a truck that had crashed into a power pole in the Oakstead Mobile Home Park. Inside the truck was 61-year-old Samuel Thomley, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A second gunshot victim was located and taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, ECSO Major Crime Unit Investigators believe this incident was drug related.

“Sadly, this is another example of the type of drug related violence we battle here in Escambia County,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “These four arrests were made thanks to the hard work and dedication of the ECSO Investigators, who have spent tireless hours on this case.”

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.