ECSO: Arrest made on cold case from 2003

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keishaun Irby for the murder of Marcus Virgin on May 9, 2003.

David Dale was previously arrested for his part in the case on May 26, 2020. Dale admitted to taking part in the murder of Virgin. Dale named Irby in participating in the supplied vehicle and firearm to commit the murder.

Advancement in DNA technology, renewed efforts from the ECSO Cold Case Unit, and the Intelligence Unit and Crime Scene Unit made it possible to bring this case to a closure by arresting both parties responsible.

Irby is currently held at the Federal Bureau of Prisons and will be transported to Escambia County in the near future to court proceedings.

