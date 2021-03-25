UPDATE: Deputies say armed man who barricaded himself inside home is suspect in gas station shootout

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

Radar

Today's Forecast

Download the WKRG News 5 Weather APP

UPDATE (5:38 p.m. 3/25/21): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the armed man who barricaded himself inside a home as 32-year-old Delanie Jamal Battle-Donson. Deputies say he is the suspect who allegedly fired shots at the bikers on Sunday at a gas station on Nine Mile Road near I-10.

Deputies say they went to the home for a disturbance, but they knew he was the suspect in that shots fired incident. He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief 

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says an armed man with felony warrants is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in Gonzalez.

Deputies say the man was in the home near Shear Street and Chippewa Way for about 30 minutes before he was peacefully taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook