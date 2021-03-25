UPDATE: Deputies say armed man who barricaded himself inside home is suspect in gas station shootout

UPDATE (5:38 p.m. 3/25/21): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the armed man who barricaded himself inside a home as 32-year-old Delanie Jamal Battle-Donson. Deputies say he is the suspect who allegedly fired shots at the bikers on Sunday at a gas station on Nine Mile Road near I-10.

Deputies say they went to the home for a disturbance, but they knew he was the suspect in that shots fired incident. He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says an armed man with felony warrants is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in Gonzalez.

Deputies say the man was in the home near Shear Street and Chippewa Way for about 30 minutes before he was peacefully taken into custody.