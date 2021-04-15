ECSO announces K-9 Cairo’s retirement

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of K-9 Cairo Thursday afternoon.

In a “letter” written to Sheriff Chip W. Simmons, K-9 Cairo outlined his retirement plans of chasing squirrels and spending his afternoons in “peaceful slumber.”

“Dear Sheriff Chip W. Simmons, This is a ruff letter to write, but I must inform you of my decision to retire. Corey and I feel that it is better for me to stay at home and guard the house from pesky squirrels. With the dog days of summer approaching, I plan to spend my afternoons in peaceful slumber. No more early mornings, late nights or long hours of training. Corey tried to get me to extend, but he is barking up the wrong tree. Every dog has its day, and today is mine. Sincerely,

K-9 Cairo ”

K-9 Cairo faithfully served the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for six years. He enjoyed his last day of duty being showered with retirement gifts and ended with a special pet-friendly treat from Sheriff Simmons.