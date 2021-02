PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies say 9-year-old Rishion Tolbert is missing and endangered.

According to ECSO, Rishion was last seen Feb. 12th, 2021 around 12 p.m. on Truman Avenue.

Officials say he was wearing a blue C.A. Weis Polo shirt, a black Adidas jacket, blue jeans, and gray/black Jordan shoes. He is 5’3”, 110 lbs, has short black hair and brown eyes.

Rishion may be in need of medical attention. If you have any information or see him, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.