ECSO: 3 arrested for drug possession after search warrant

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a report of a shooting Monday, May 10 at West Fairfield Drive when a warrant uncovered drugs, firearms, and money.

As a result of the search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office, deputies recovered:

  • 2 stolen firearms
  • 857.6 grams of marijuana
  • 25 Hydrocodone pills
  • 5 Oxycodone pills
  • $7518.00 in currency

Vantrese Rice was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. Kaytrill Rice was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1000 ft of a church and convenience store. Kniyoko Crenshaw was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana.

This is an ongoing investigation.

