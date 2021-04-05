ECSO: 2-week-old suffers fractured skull, suspect arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for child abuse.

ECSO says Brock Baumert, 27, was arrested for beating a two-week-old child. Sheriff’s say the victim’s mother dropped the child along with her 5 and 10-year-old children off at a birthday dinner. While the mother was away she received several text messages from her 10-year-old asking her to come home. The mother immediately came home to find the two-week-old in a child’s swing with a bloody lip, scratch on her nose and bruising around the face.

The mother took all three children to West Florida Hospital. The two-week-old suffered a fractured skull, a fractured clavicle and had multiple bruises. The other two children were unharmed.

Baumert was located several hours after the incident and charged with aggravated child abuse. Baumert is in jail on no bond.