ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested two men for their alleged role in a deadly shooting and robbery.

Anthony Brown and Kenneth Preston are charged with homicide and armed robbery. They are accused of killing Clarence Allard on his front porch on Garfield Drive on March 4. The suspects are also accused of taking Allard’s backpack and other personal items.

Investigators say they linked Brown and Preston to the crime through surveillance footage from the area.