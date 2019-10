ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 19-year-old Rayeisha Cokes. She was last seen on October 4th leaving her home on the 1000-block of New Mexico Drive with her boyfriend.

The sheriff’s office says it is unknown what she was wearing at the time. Rayeisha may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620.