ECSO: 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County teenager was shot and killed late Tuesday evening in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says at around 11 p.m., 16-year-old Jeffery Kennell Jr. was found shot near Forest Creek Apartments, around the 30 block of Patton Drive.

Kennell was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies say they have had limited corporation from witnesses at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.

