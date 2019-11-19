Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm

ECSO: 15-year-old killed in overnight shooting

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting in Escambia County Tuesday.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area of Garfield and Edison Drives at about 1 a.m. and found the 15-year-old inside a car. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Patricia and Fairfield Drives.

Deputies say the shooting happened inside the car and the driver and another passenger drove the car to Edison and Garfield and ditched the vehicle with the victim inside.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

If anyone has information, call  (850) 433-STOP, or call toll free (877) 433-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories