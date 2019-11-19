ECSO: 15-year-old killed in overnight shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting in Escambia County Tuesday.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area of Garfield and Edison Drives at about 1 a.m. and found the 15-year-old inside a car. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Patricia and Fairfield Drives.

Deputies say the shooting happened inside the car and the driver and another passenger drove the car to Edison and Garfield and ditched the vehicle with the victim inside.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

If anyone has information, call (850) 433-STOP, or call toll free (877) 433-TIPS.