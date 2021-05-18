ECSO: 11-year-old girl safe after attempted kidnapping, suspect on the run

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted kidnapping.

The ECSO says at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corey Field Road and Perdido Street.

Investigators say a Hispanic male exited the vehicle, reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect grabbed the little girl and a struggled ensued, according to the ECSO.

The girl was able to fight and break free from the suspect’s grip. She is safe with her family.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.