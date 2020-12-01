ECSO: 1 dead, 2 injured in Century shooting

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night.

The ECSO says at about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Alger Road in Century.

When they arrived, they found one person dead and another two with gunshot wounds.

The ECSO says the shooting appears to be drug-related and added the surviving shooting victims are not cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES: