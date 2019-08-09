ECSD teacher charged with having meth, heroin and cocaine in car

FERRY PASS, Fla. (WKRG) — A teacher at Ferry Pass Middle School has been arrested for possession of drugs after a deputy pulled her over for an expired tag.

Mary Mundy, 44, was stopped by deputies on Kipling Street Monday, July 29. Her vehicle’s registration was expired along with her driver’s license, according to the arrest report.

Mundy and a man in the passenger seat, Kevin Smith, were detained and a deputy reported seeing narcotics in plain view underneath the driver seat. Another deputy opened the door finding small bags of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and a pill identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride 8mg which is a schedule III controlled substance.

Kevin Smith, the passenger in the car, is also facing charges for possession of drugs.

A black backpack was found in the passenger floorboard with about 20 unopened syringes and a small amount of marijuana.

Mundy’s occupation on the arrest report is listed as a teacher at Ferry Pass Middle but the school’s website as of Friday, August 9, does not list her as an employee.

She was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.