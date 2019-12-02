Former ECSD employee arrested for having alleged sexual relationship with Tate High student

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Escambia County School District employee is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old Tate High School student “several hundred times” in multiple locations.

Susan Weddle, 40, of Cantonment, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday afternoon.

Weddle is charged with sexual assault, lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between 12 and 16 and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

On November 22, a Tate High student admitted to having a sexual relationship for the past year with Weddle, according to the arrest report.

The student’s mother discovered text messages between the student and Weddle. The arrest report said the student is close friends with Weddle’s son.

The witness told investigators the student admitted to him he had sex with Weddle after a party at her house. The witness reported seeing Weddle and the Tate student kissing in the kitchen. He also reported seeing video of what was believed to be Weddle and the student having sex but her face wasn’t seen, according to the report.

The student was 15 years old at the time and Weddle was 39 years old. The victim said he and the woman had sex an estimated several hundred times at multiple locations including her house, his house, the beach and her vehicle.

Weddle is being held in jail with no bond. Her mugshot is not available.

The Escambia County School District website lists her as employed at L.D. McArthur Elementary School. However, the school district confirms she is no longer a district employee.