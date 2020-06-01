ECSD announces plans for resuming athletic and band participation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement, Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas announced plans for resuming athletic and band participation for students. Between June 1, 2020, and June 15, 2020 student-athletes should obtain updated physical and parent consent and release forms, which must be submitted prior to participation in district sports.

Free physicals will be offered on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at both Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Gulf Breeze, Florida.

“Students who have been inactive over the past 60 days or so due to COVID-19 requirements will need proper conditioning and training in order to participate in school sports,’ stated Superintendent Thomas. “Social distancing protocols will be followed, as well as the proper sanitation steps by district personnel. This will be a team effort by all participants.”

High school band students may return to campus activities on Monday, June 15, but band camps will begin on Monday, July 6, 2020. There will be no middle school band activities this summer.

For more information read the full news release below:

LATEST STORIES